V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,081,000 after acquiring an additional 816,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,851,000 after buying an additional 306,628 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 649,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,045,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after buying an additional 175,372 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,163,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $561.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.68. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $363.00 and a one year high of $571.57.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $540.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total value of $1,936,679.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,312.20. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

