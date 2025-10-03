V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.9% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,835,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000,000 after buying an additional 195,818 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 50.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,062,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,298,000 after buying an additional 357,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,479,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 115.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 938,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,960,000 after buying an additional 501,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,911,000 after buying an additional 97,492 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:JLL opened at $293.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.06. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $322.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

