V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 312 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 117.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 114.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Natera by 83.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $418,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 65,430 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,082. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $398,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 123,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,353,310.51. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,464 shares of company stock worth $10,963,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.
Natera Stock Performance
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price target on shares of Natera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.88.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natera
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.