V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,556,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,242,000 after buying an additional 349,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,766,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,597,000 after buying an additional 77,562 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 127.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,512,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,673,000 after buying an additional 2,530,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,293,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,642,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $151,723,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.58 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $44.48 and a one year high of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 120.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,172.62. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.