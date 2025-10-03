V Square Quantitative Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Murphy USA by 94.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,613,000 after purchasing an additional 180,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Murphy USA by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,065,000 after purchasing an additional 46,677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 61.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Murphy USA by 902.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,976,000 after purchasing an additional 137,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE MUSA opened at $393.84 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.23 and a 12 month high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.02.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total transaction of $717,982.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,337,979.58. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,835,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,830,015.72. This trade represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.17.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

