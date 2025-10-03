Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 152.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,081,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,230 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 886.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,103,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,066,000 after buying an additional 991,563 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,693,000 after buying an additional 803,373 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 480,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,711,000 after buying an additional 242,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 591,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,898,000 after buying an additional 180,028 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF opened at $211.42 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $214.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

