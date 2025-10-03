Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 111,277.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $71.00 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.90.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

