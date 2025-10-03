Ventas, Inc. $VTR Position Lowered by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 27.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 376,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,921,000 after acquiring an additional 77,066 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $967,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $75,157,592. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $11,001,264.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,004,271.04. This represents a 49.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,110 shares of company stock worth $19,354,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR opened at $69.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 161.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.68 and a twelve month high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 446.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.