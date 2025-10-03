Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.3% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 8.3% in the second quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1,052.0% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 10.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 57,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $345.97 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $634.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.60.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

