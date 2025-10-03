Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 125,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 119.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,521.92. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $303.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52 week low of $215.08 and a 52 week high of $309.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

