W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Position Trimmed by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 52.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 50.0% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,069.13.

Shares of GWW opened at $953.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $989.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,017.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $893.99 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.76 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

