Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. $LAC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Members Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Matauro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

LAC stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.43. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

