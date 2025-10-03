William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA)

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZETA. Zacks Research raised Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

ZETA stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.08 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 963.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

