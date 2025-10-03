Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 71 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,972,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after buying an additional 1,388,992 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,389,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.45.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $307.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

