Winpak (TSE:WPK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.39 and traded as low as C$40.60. Winpak shares last traded at C$41.05, with a volume of 49,055 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Winpak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.67.

Get Winpak alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WPK

Winpak Price Performance

Winpak Announces Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Winpak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winpak Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The packaging materials are used primarily for perishable foods, beverages, and healthcare applications. It operates in three segments: flexible packaging, rigid packaging & flexible lidding, and packaging machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.