Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.7% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $338.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.47 and a 200-day moving average of $256.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.