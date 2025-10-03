Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.1% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.45.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:JPM opened at $307.65 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.44 and a 200 day moving average of $273.96. The firm has a market cap of $845.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

