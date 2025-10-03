XML Financial LLC Sells 169 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

XML Financial LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $345.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.60. The firm has a market cap of $634.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Macquarie boosted their price target on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

