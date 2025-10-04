16,507 Shares in ProShares Short S&P 500 $SH Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares Short S&P 500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of SH stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

