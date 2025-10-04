3,079 Shares in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 20,810.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,228 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 40.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $80.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.76. Whirlpool Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $135.49.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $98.83.

View Our Latest Report on Whirlpool

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.