5,771 Shares in Flagstar Financial, Inc. $FLG Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLG. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Financial Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Flagstar Financial stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Flagstar Financial Announces Dividend

Flagstar Financial ( NYSE:FLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.33 million. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Flagstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Flagstar Financial and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flagstar Financial from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Flagstar Financial in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

