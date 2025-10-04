Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Short Interest Up 127.8% in September

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the August 31st total of 561,800 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

ACRV opened at $1.91 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Acrivon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACRV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acrivon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

