Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ANL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,300 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Adlai Nortye Price Performance

Shares of ANL stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Adlai Nortye has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

Get Adlai Nortye alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adlai Nortye currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About Adlai Nortye

(Get Free Report)

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adlai Nortye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adlai Nortye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.