Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 42.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Donaghey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.73, for a total value of $160,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,961.17. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $173.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.06.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $441.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.32 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

