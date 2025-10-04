Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,100 shares, a growth of 221.3% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 453,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Advent Technologies Stock Down 15.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADNWW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

