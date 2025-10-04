AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading Up 4% Following Analyst Upgrade

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $415.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. AeroVironment traded as high as $383.80 and last traded at $374.64. Approximately 1,678,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 889,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $360.28.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVAV. Wall Street Zen raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of AeroVironment to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.14.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $4,550,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,153,390.65. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $991,089,000 after buying an additional 433,830 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 430,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,288,000 after buying an additional 317,530 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,606,000 after buying an additional 293,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,690,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,540,000 after buying an additional 262,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.41.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $454.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

