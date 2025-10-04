African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 213,900 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the August 31st total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 164.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 164.5 days.
African Agriculture Trading Up 4,900.0%
AAGR stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. African Agriculture has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
About African Agriculture
