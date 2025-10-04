African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 213,900 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the August 31st total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 164.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 164.5 days.

African Agriculture Trading Up 4,900.0%

AAGR stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. African Agriculture has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary Les Fermes de la Teranga SA, develops commercial farming business focusing on the production and sale of alfalfa for cattle feed and nutrition purposes in Africa. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc is a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

