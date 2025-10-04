Agriculture Stocks To Consider – October 2nd

Corteva, Deere & Company, and Cal-Maine Foods are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are publicly traded equities of companies engaged in farming operations, agricultural inputs (such as fertilizers, seeds and crop protection), equipment manufacturing and related services. Investors buy these shares to gain exposure to the agribusiness sector and participate in long-term growth driven by rising global food demand. They also serve as a portfolio diversifier and potential hedge against inflation and commodity price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CALM

Further Reading