Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Up 244.7% in September

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 84,800 shares, a growth of 244.7% from the August 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's stock are short sold.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9%

AKTX stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $3.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 target price on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akari Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

