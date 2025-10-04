Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,933,300 shares, an increase of 294.0% from the August 31st total of 490,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Down 16.7%

OTCMKTS AKCCF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

Get Aker Carbon Capture ASA alerts:

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company’s carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.