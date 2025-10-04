Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Holdings Increased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 59,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 122,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flywheel Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $7,910,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,402,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,699,785.79. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $245.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $256.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

