Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stake Boosted by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $229,863.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,312.80. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho set a $295.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.76.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $245.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

