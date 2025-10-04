Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Position Raised by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,267,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,444,000 after buying an additional 86,670 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 768.3% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 215,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 190,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $245.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $256.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

