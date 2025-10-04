Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is AM Investment Strategies LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

AM Investment Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 54,064 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 10.6% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,235,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,041,000 after purchasing an additional 51,196 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 8,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 27,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,845,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,747,929. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

