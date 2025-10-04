Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Yarbrough Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Yarbrough Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.8% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $190,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,910,686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $857,965,000 after purchasing an additional 59,848 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 141,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,106,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 254,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,725,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 207,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,845,122 shares of company stock worth $4,731,747,929. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

