Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Cut by Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC

Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,845,122 shares of company stock worth $4,731,747,929 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

