Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,824,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,002 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,334,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,244,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,724,000 after acquiring an additional 796,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,852,000 after acquiring an additional 266,631 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,869,000 after acquiring an additional 189,525 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $535.14.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.2%

AMP stock opened at $491.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $502.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $396.14 and a one year high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This trade represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

