Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF $ETHO Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.47% of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $800,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.2%

ETHO stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $64.73.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Profile

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

