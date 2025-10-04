Analyzing Cactus (NYSE:WHD) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cactus and DT Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cactus 2 2 2 0 2.00 DT Midstream 2 4 7 0 2.38

Cactus currently has a consensus target price of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.97%. DT Midstream has a consensus target price of $112.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.31%. Given Cactus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cactus is more favorable than DT Midstream.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

85.1% of Cactus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of DT Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Cactus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of DT Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cactus has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DT Midstream has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cactus pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. DT Midstream pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cactus pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DT Midstream pays out 87.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cactus has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and DT Midstream has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Cactus and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cactus 16.19% 17.34% 12.69% DT Midstream 33.90% 8.48% 4.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cactus and DT Midstream”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cactus $1.12 billion 2.68 $185.41 million $2.65 14.19 DT Midstream $981.00 million 11.87 $354.00 million $3.73 30.74

DT Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cactus. Cactus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DT Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cactus beats DT Midstream on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells. This segment also provides field services to install, maintain, and handle the equipment. The Spoolable Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells spoolable pipes and associated end fittings under the FlexSteel brand name. Its products are primarily used to transport oil, gas, and other liquids. This segment also provides field services and rental items through service centers and pipe yards, as well as offers equipment and services internationally. In addition, the company offers repair and refurbishment services. Cactus, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines. This segment also engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end-user customers. The Gathering segment owns and operates gas gathering systems. This segment is involved in the collection of natural gas for delivery to plants for treating, to gathering pipelines for further gathering, or to pipelines for transportation; and provision of associated ancillary services, including compression, dehydration, gas treatment, water impoundment, water transportation, water disposal, and sand mining. It serves natural gas producers, local distribution companies, electric power generators, industrials, and national marketers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

