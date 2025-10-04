Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Up 134.5% in September

Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 159,200 shares, a growth of 134.5% from the August 31st total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings L Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ AEHL opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. Antelope Enterprise Holdings L has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $32.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings L to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings L in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings L Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

