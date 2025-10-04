Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,100 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Arbe Robotics Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:ARBEW opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Arbe Robotics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.26.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

