Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,100 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Arbe Robotics Trading Up 0.4%
NASDAQ:ARBEW opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Arbe Robotics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.26.
Arbe Robotics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arbe Robotics
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.