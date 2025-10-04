ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:ARKG)

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,870 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical volume of 5,544 call options.

Institutional Trading of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 137,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 70.0% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Up 27.2%

Shares of ARKG opened at $30.04 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $31.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.