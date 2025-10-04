Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 353,200 shares, an increase of 227.0% from the August 31st total of 108,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 976,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 976,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Aureus Greenway Trading Down 7.9%

AGH stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. Aureus Greenway has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00.

Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Aureus Greenway had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 15.43%.The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGH has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aureus Greenway to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Aureus Greenway in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Activity at Aureus Greenway

In other Aureus Greenway news, major shareholder Ace Champion Investments Ltd sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ching Ping Stephen Cheung sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,000 in the last 90 days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aureus Greenway

We own and operate two public golf country clubs in Florida that each features a golf-club, consisting of over 289 acres of multi-service recreational property. Our golf country clubs include two golf-courses with over 13,000 yards of combined fairways, clubhouses boasting food and beverage options, aquatic golf ranges, and pro shops to assist any level of golfer.

Featured Stories

