Axis Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Seek First Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $219.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,845,122 shares of company stock worth $4,731,747,929. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

