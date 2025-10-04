Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,130.29.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,851.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,476.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,703.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $1,300.00 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,787,175. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,153,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 128.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

