Biogen Inc. $BIIB Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,032,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,330,774,000 after acquiring an additional 283,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,265,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,944,000 after acquiring an additional 136,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 153.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,258,000 after buying an additional 829,150 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Biogen by 8.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,315,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,007,000 after buying an additional 98,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,470,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB stock opened at $159.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.13. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $194.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.24.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

