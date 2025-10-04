Blockchain Stocks To Follow Today – October 1st

Ryvyl, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Figure Technology Solutions are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, use, or provide services related to blockchain technology. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the potential growth of distributed‐ledger applications—ranging from cryptocurrency platforms and smart‐contract services to supply‐chain tracking and digital identity solutions. Their performance often reflects broader trends in blockchain adoption and crypto‐market sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Ryvyl (RVYL)

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

