Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Position Lowered by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,500. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 195 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,486.45. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Down 0.1%

BKNG stock opened at $5,418.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,524.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,297.52. The company has a market capitalization of $175.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 price target (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,807.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.