British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 128.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,907 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $19,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

