Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s 5th Largest Position

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,583 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.4% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $168,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bosman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $3,178,000. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $1,405,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 37,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 66,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1%

Broadcom stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.43 and its 200-day moving average is $257.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

